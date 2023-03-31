Panthers and Pirates Visit San Juan

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Both Green River and Pinnacle were in Blanding on Wednesday for the San Juan County Invitational. Despite the tough competition from Grand and San Juan, the Panthers and Pirates both faired well.

Pinnacle’s Jonathan Kessler took third in the 200 as well as fifth in the 100 and long jump. Meanwhile, Owen Nehl came in fourth in the 400 and eighth in the 200. In the 800, freshmen Joey Howell and Evan Nunez took seventh and eighth, respectively. Ryker Howell came in sixth with Jayson Miller in seventh in discus.

Bridjer Meadows was the lone Pirate to score. He took third in the long jump, sixth in shot put and eighth in the 100. In the end, San Juan took first with 182 points followed by Monticello (145) in second, Grand (114) in third, Pinnacle (28) in fourth and Green River (10) in seventh.

For the Lady Panthers, Heather Kerr had great throws in shot put and javelin as she took second in each event. Darolani Motte was right behind Kerr in the javelin and took third. Motte also finished in fourth in the long jump and seventh in the 100. In addition, Madison Sasser came in sixth in the 800.

The only Lady Pirate to score was Jenilee Keener. She dominated the competition in the javelin where she took first-place by over 25 feet. She also came in third in the shot put and discus.

Grand led the girls’ standings with 177 points. San Juan came in second with 161 points while Monticello scored 114 points for third. Pinnacle took fourth with 32 points followed by Green River in fifth with 22 points. Full results can be found here.

Up next, the teams will compete at North Sevier this Saturday.