Spartans Run Into Trouble

A huge region match-up between Canyon View and Emery ensued on Wednesday afternoon. The Falcons struck first with three runs in the opening inning.

In the bottom of the first, Emery came back and immediately made some noise. The Spartans scored four runs, but all three outs in the inning came on the base paths, including two at the plate. That minimized what could have been a huge inning for the Black and Gold. As it would happen, Canyon View answered back in the top of the second with three more runs to regain the lead.

Emery started to shift the momentum toward the home side in the middle innings. Aspen Taylor settled down in the circle and only gave up one run in the third through sixth innings. Meanwhile, the Spartans continued to apply pressure at the dish. They scored one run in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to make it 8-7.

Base running again came into question as two more runners were thrown out. Just when it looked like it was going to be a one-run game heading into the bottom of the seventh, Canyon View’s Avery Trujillo sent a line drive over the fence for a home run. The two-out insurance run paid dividends as the Spartans went down in order to lose 9-7.

Emjae Adair was outstanding, going 3-4 with three RBIs. Brooklynn Ekker also had a good day at the plate with her 4-5 performance. In addition, Jalynn Fox went 2-3 while Katelyn Nielson went 2-4.

The Spartans (6-5, 2-1) will now travel to Cedar City to play the same Falcon team (11-3, 2-1) on Friday.