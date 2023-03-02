Panthers Can’t Buy a Bucket

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

It was tough sledding for the #10 Panthers on Wednesday evening when they faced #7 Wendover in the second round of the 1A State Basketball Tournament. Though Pinnacle created good looks, the Panthers could not get a shot to fall. Turnovers compounded the problem as Wendover opened the contest on a 19-1 run.

The first Pinnacle field-goal came over two minutes into the second quarter when Ryker Howell connected on a shot. He would end the game with a team-high 18 points (7-14, 50%).

The Panthers outscored the Wildcats in the final two quarters, but it was not enough to overcome the 40-12 halftime deficit. Wendover went on to take this one 64-41. Pinnacle shot 27% from the floor (12-44) in the loss. Meanwhile, Cole Barton was just one point away from a double-double with 10 rebounds and nine points.

The Panthers will now play #15 Green River in the consolation bracket on Thursday.