Panthers Fall Twice

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Panthers began last week in Hurricane as they faced Diamond Ranch Academy (DRA). Unfortunately, the offense sputtered against the Diamondbacks, limiting Pinnacle’s chances.

The Panthers shot just 26% from the field and fell to DRA 50-36. Michael Schmitz led the scoring with 11 points for the Panthers while Anthony Shumway and Jonathan Kessler tallied 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively.

Pinnacle then hosted Wendover on Saturday, but once again could not keep up. The Wildcats scored nine threes to Pinnacle’s two, which separated the teams. Wendover went on to win 55-41.

Cole Barton scored 13 points as Schmitz once more added 11 points to go along with eight rebounds. Shumway continued to bring down the boards and matched Schmitz’s total of eight.

This week, the Panthers (4-6, 0-0) will open up region play at Monticello (3-7, 0-0) on Tuesday. They will then host Green River (1-11, 0-1) on Friday.