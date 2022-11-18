Panthers Open Season With a Win

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Pinnacle opened the 2022 basketball season on the road against Utah Military Hillfield on Wednesday. While the Panthers were slow out of the gate, they capped it off with a spectacular show in the fourth quarter to seal their first victory this season.

The Panthers were neck and neck with Utah Military Hillfield after the first quarter, trailing by just one point, 9-8. The energy grew in the second quarter as Pinnacle overtook its opponent for a 20-17 lead at the half.

The teams traded buckets in the third. Pinnacle maintained its narrow lead, going into the fourth quarter up 31-30. However, both teams saw a huge shift in the fourth. The Panthers had their best quarter of the game, putting an impressive 28 points on the board. Utah Military Hillfield tried to keep up, but fell just short as Pinnacle secured the 59-53 victory.

Four Panthers reached double digits in the game, including Brody Howell (15), Cole Barton (15), Jonathan Kessler (13) and Ryker Howell (10). Brody Howell, Barton and Kessler all recorded double-doubles with their rebounding game.

Up next, the Panthers will welcome Utah Military Camp Williams to Price on Friday evening. The team’s first home game of the season will tipoff at 7 p.m.