Panthers Start Strong, But Fade Away

ETV News stock photo

Last week was a busy one for the Panthers as they had three games in five days, two of which were on the road. Pinnacle first traveled to Merit Preparatory Academy (MPA) on Monday.

The Panthers were ready to roll and quickly jumped out in front 5-1 after two innings. MPA made a late attempt to comeback, but Pinnacle shut the door with the 6-4 victory.

The Panthers complied 11 hits on the afternoon, highlighted by Riley Davis’ 3-3 outing. TJ McFarland and Joey Howell also recorded multiple hits, each going 2-4 at the dish. Brody Howell was excellent on the mound and picked up the win. He lasted three and two thirds innings where he only gave up one earned run while striking out six.

Pinnacle then returned home to face Bryce Valley on Wednesday. The Mustangs were too much for the Panthers in this one. The Panthers were off balance all day and would eventually get bucked off as the Mustangs stormed their way to a 14-3 win. Ryker Howell led the Panthers with two RBIs while McFarland and Brody each went 1-2.

That set up another road trip to Valley on Friday. Pinnacle struggled to convert baserunners into runs while Valley had no such problem. The Buffalos ran away with the contest 9-0. Ryker Howell went 2-2 while McFarland finished 2-3 at the plate.

Up next, Pinnacle (4-7, 2-6) will take on Panguitch (14-2, 6-1) at home on Wednesday. Then, the Purple and Black will head to Green River (0-9, 0-8) on Friday.