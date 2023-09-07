Unofficial Results Released for East Carbon Primary Election

The unofficial results from Tuesday’s municipal primary election have been released. Locally, the only town that hosted an election was East Carbon with a vacant two-year council seat.

Out of 711 registered voters, nearly 42% visited the polls on Tuesday. The names on the ballot included Sam McCarty, William Tice, Cindy Wolford and Elizabeth Ferguson.

In the end, Ferugson garnered the most votes with 172, or 58.90%. Up next was Willian Tice with 80 votes, or 27.40%. McCarty had 24 votes (8.22%) while Cindy Woldford had 16 (5.48%).