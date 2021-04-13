Payson Tourney Puts Highs and Lows on Full Display

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

After a week off for spring break, the Lady Spartans returned to the diamond at the Payson Tournament on Saturday. Emery played four games in one day with mixed results.

There was clearly some rust in the opening contest against Snow Canyon. The Lady Warriors jumped on Emery and scored in every inning, tallying 21 runs in four frames. They were helped out with five errors committed by the Spartans and went on to defeat Emery 21-3.

The Lady Spartans bounced back against Juab and led 4-0 after two innings. Then, up 4-2 in the fifth, Emery scored five runs to make it 9-2. The runs kept coming as the Spartans triumphed 16-9. Bralin Wilde went 3-4 with a game-high five ribbies and two home runs. Taleigh Price also homered in the contest while Kaejha Johnson brought home three.

A rematch against Manti was close until things turned ugly in the fourth. Each team scored two runs in the first and were all knotted up until the Lady Templars broke through with four runs in the third. Emery got one back in the bottom half to trail by three. The fourth inning was not kind to Emery as Manti pushed across eight runs. The Lady Templars went on to win the game 14-3. Janessa Weston had the lone RBI in the contest for the Spartans.

In the final game, Emery overcame a 6-1 deficit against Duchesne. The Lady Spartans scored in three straight innings to go up 9-7. Emery held on to the lead to beat the Lady Eagles 9-8. Taleigh Price went 2-3 with two doubles and three RBIs while Madisyn Childs went 3-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Childs came during in the final inning and got the save while striking out two batters.

The Lady Spartans (9-6-1, 1-2) will have a pair of home games this week. The first one is against South Sevier (1-10, 0-5) on Tuesday and the final contest versus San Juan (4-11, 3-4) on Friday.