This is little miss Alice.

She’s a calm cat very independent. She loves to sit in the window and curl up on a bed. She loves pets and scratches, but doesn’t like being picked up and held. She’s really sweet and does fine with other cats after she warms up to them. We’re not sure how she is with dogs. Alice would be her best self in a calmer environment and older children.

For more information, please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook.