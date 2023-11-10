In the evening hours of a crisp Autumn Day, Philip Harvey Larsen passed away at his home in Salem, Utah. He was born at home in Elmo, Utah to Clyde Lewis Larsen and Edith Pear Baker Larsen on April 8, 1943. He grew up in Carbon County and graduated from Carbon High School with the Class of 1961.

Phil married Shanna Dee Workman in Price, Utah on August 18, 1962. Together they raised two daughters and a son. Their 61 years together were spent enjoying anything and everything that involved their family. Phil loved rodeo and team roping and that passion was passed on to all their kids. The love of horses and the outdoors was the cornerstone of most family gatherings. Phil and Shanna together loved attending any event they could that the kids or grandkids were participating in. Their final years together were spent on daily rides in the little blue truck so Phil could get out of the house. They loved a trip up the beautiful canyons, but their favorite pastime was taking the backroads to Nephi to check on the cows. He was truly blessed with an amazing wife that became the most incredible caretaker he could have ever asked for. He was an integral part of the lives of each one of his family members. He had an amazing ability to make them all feel like they were his favorite. He was their biggest fan and harshest critic wrapped in an incredibly supportive package. The bond he created with his family was strong and shared by many. In his passing his kids, grandkids, nieces, and nephews all expressed how special he had made them feel.

He worked his lifetime in the railroad industry as a carman. He was employed by the D&RGW Railroad from 1963-1984 and then by Intermountain Power from 1985 until his retirement in 2005.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Shanna; and his children: Evelyn (Benny) Allred of Cleveland, Utah; Lynette (Doug) Mills of British Columbia, Canada; and Glenn (Misty) Larsen of Genola, Utah. He leaves behind his eight grandchildren as well as ten great-grandchildren. Phil is also survived by his brothers, Lamont (Kriss) Larsen of Wellington, Utah, and Jimmy (Gaylene) Larsen of Lake Shore, Utah, and many nieces, and nephews. He is preceded by in death by his parents, his sisters, Rhea Larsen and Beverly Larsen, and by his brother, Melvin Larsen, and a grandson, Britton Clyde Larsen.

There will be a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at the Cowboy Club in Wellington, Utah. No flowers please.

Phil, the tough and rugged cowboy and family head wrangler, will be missed!

