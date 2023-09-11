Pinnacle Falls in Weekend Matchup

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

The Lady Panthers hosted a weekend matchup against Whitehorse on Saturday. Coming off of a loss the day before to Green River, Whitehorse was looking to rebound.

As Pinnacle worked to find its footing in the first set, the visiting Lady Raiders snuck out the 25-17 win. The teams traded points in the second, but Whitehorse prevailed once again with a 25-22 victory.

Knowing it was do-or-die, the Lady Panthers rallied in the third. Pinnacle flipped the script as the team took the 25-22 victory to make it 2-1. It was a battle in the fourth, but Whitehorse emerged victorious, 25-23, to take the region win.

Heather Kerr was all over the court as she finished with 10 kills, two digs, one ace and one block. Madison Sasser had 10 digs to go along with six kills in the matchup while Xylee Perry led the team in assists with 14.

Pinnacle (4-3, 0-3 Region 19) will look for its first region win against Monticello (4-8, 1-0 Region 19) on Tuesday. The action will get underway at 6:15 p.m. in Price.