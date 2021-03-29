Pinnacle Panthers Give Back to the Animal Shelter

Through a new grant, Pinnacle Canyon Academy was able to add an enhancement to its after school Teen Outreach Program (TOP) and club. Kerry Welch, director of the counseling department, stated that a major part of the program is community service.

Upon brainstorming with their students about projects that they wished to pursue, the students overwhelmingly voted to provide service for the local animal shelter. There are three TOP clubs at Pinnacle and they are broken down by grades 6-12.

Students made posters and used social media to gather donations for the shelter. Donations came in the form of food, toys, treats, blankets and towels. “We were so impressed with how many donations we received,” Welch stated.

From there, the club coordinated with the Carbon County Animal Shelter to schedule a time to visit. That happened recently as donations were presented to the shelter. The students were also treated to a tour of the facility and got to spend time with the animals. The students even rolled up their sleeves and got to work, assisting in kennel cleaning.

“Tiffany and her staff at the shelter were absolutely amazing, taking extra time to answer questions and show our students how they could help out,” shared Welch. “I couldn’t be prouder of our Pinnacle students and our community after visiting Tiffany and her staff at the animal shelter.”

She continued by remarking that the academy looks forward to partnering with the shelter in the future in additional service endeavors.

The animal shelter took to social media to give a shoutout to the students for their donations, socialization and time. “Thanks students and teachers, it was a good day,” the shelter shared.