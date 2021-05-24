Pirates and Panthers Meet at 1A Championships

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The 1A State Track and Field Championships took place at Davis High School on Friday and Saturday last week.

Pinnacle’s Landen Hardy had the best finish of the local schools by taking second in the 800. He also ended in sixth in the 400. Christian Winder took eighth in shot put while Stetson Motte followed suit in javelin. The Pirates were unable to score points on the boys’ side. Panguitch took first with 107 points followed closely by Water Canyon with 105 points. Pinnacle ended in 10th with 13 points.

The Lady Pirates (11) took 10th while Panguitch again took first with 181 points. Milford (146) came in second with Rich (111) in third. Jeni Keener ended in third in javelin and seventh in shot put while Megan Vollmer took sixth in long jump. On the other hand, the Lady Panthers fell short of reaching the scoreboard.