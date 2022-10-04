Pirates Involved in a Couple Close Ones

ETV News stock photo by Robin Hunt

Green River had two home games last week, first against Monticello on Tuesday and then against Monument Valley on Saturday.

The visiting Buckaroos got off to a slow start and the Pirates took advantage. They won 25-15 for the early lead. Unfortunately, Monticello woke up and took the next three sets, 25-14, 25-16 and 25-17, for the 3-1 win.

The Pirates regrouped against the Cougars. Green River had another strong start with 25-19 and 25-10 set wins. The Pirates dropped the third set 25-14, but had a chance to put the game away in the fourth. The Cougars held their ground, however, and battled back 25-22 to force a fifth set. In the decisive game, Green River could not regain the momentum and lost 15-9 for the 3-2 defeat.

This week, the Pirates (3-9, 3-3) will host Bryce Valley (3-15, 2-6) on Thursday before playing Escalante (14-4, 4-3) on Friday.