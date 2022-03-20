Pirates Steer Ship Back on Course

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Pirates will step back on the course under the new leadership of Kayce Fluckey and Cole Hunt. The duo is excited to continue the program and teach the athletes a skill they can use forever.

“The thing about golf is that kids can golf for the rest of their lives. I think it’s an important sport for kids,” began Fluckey. “Teaching them a lifelong skill, because you can golf until you’re 80 or more. I think that’s the most beneficial thing about golf.”

Green River has five boys and two girls that came out for the team. The boys will be able to compete as a team and will qualify for state if they crack the top two in region. The girls, on the other hand, will have to finish in the top 10 of individual golfers in the region in order to qualify.

Abby Erwin is the lone returner from the group, but Fluckey is still hopeful that all the athletes can make it to state. “The kids looked really good yesterday,” Fluckey said. “The ultimate goal is getting everyone to go to state.”

Monticello is back in the region, creating more competition, along with Pinnacle, but the goal remains the same. “We’re excited to start and see how they do,” Fluckey concluded.