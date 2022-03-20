Rodeo Teams Gear Up for Spring

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

By Julie Johansen

The Emery rodeo club has 25 members starting the spring rodeo season and 15 of them have already qualified for state. Across the county line, Carbon has eight members with six state qualifiers going into the spring season.

The spring season begins in Ogden at the Spikers rodeo on April 1-2. The Carbon rodeo team will then play host to the UHSRA competitors on April 8 in Price. The following day, Sanpete’s rodeo team will be in Mt. Pleasant. The South Utah County team then has a rodeo scheduled for April 22-23 at the Spanish Fork arena. On May 7, the Wasatch club’s rodeo will be in Morgan.

The last qualifying ride before state is in Delta on May 13-14. The state finals will then be in Heber City June 6-11 while nationals will be hosted in Gillette, Wyoming on July 17-23.