Pre-Evacuation Begins in Helper

On Thursday evening, pre-evacuation began in Helper due to the Bear Fire. This includes 10 residences in the northwest corner of Helper (see above map).

“These ten residences are the only ones included at this time,” the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office shared. “Fire behavior and firefighting efforts in the close proximity has deemed this necessary.”

The sheriff’s office stated that updates will be provided and residents will be informed if the pre-evacuation area expands.

“We ask everyone to please stay out of the way of firefighting efforts and find a place far away to watch the fire on the mountain,” the sheriff’s office concluded.