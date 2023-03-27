Price City Council Recognizes Fire Department Donation

During the Price City Council meeting last week, the council and mayor recognized a citizen in the community who recently gave the Price City Fire Department a generous donation.

Mayor Mike Kourianos invited David Jelin to accept his commemoration plaque. Jelin told the council he appreciated the recognition and simply wished to ensure that the volunteers of the department have what they need. Councilman Joe Christman stated that Jelin filled a need that he saw without fanfare.

Jelin was thanked by the council, who expressed appreciation for all that he does for the community, which was acknowledged as a lot.