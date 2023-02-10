Price City Councilman Urges Heart Health in the Community

During the safety seconds portion of the Price City Council, Councilman Rick Davis shed some light on an important topic: the health of one’s heart.

February is American Heart Month, which made it a perfect opportunity for the councilman to remind the community that there has to be a certain amount of activity in everyone’s life. This can be accomplished in many ways, such as walking, biking, hiking or hitting the gym.

Councilman Davis also stated that it is important to take time to eat healthy and get adequate rest. One negative issue on the heart, that the councilman stated he believes is often forgotten, is stress. He stated that each year around this time, stress levels begin to rise for many.

Councilman Davis urged those in the community to attempt to resolve what they can while also letting go of anything that cannot be resolved or easily changed. He urged all to take a few minutes to relax, regardless of the situation weighing down.

There are many avenues available to look further into heart health, as well as statistics and information. According to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, nearly one in two adults has high blood pressure, though only about one in four has it under control.

Left uncontrolled, high blood pressure can increase the risk of heart disease or failure, stroke, pregnancy complications, kidney disease and a cognitive decline later in life. Along with Councilman Davis’ tips, the center urges all to learn their health history, take medicines as directed, quit smoking and monitor blood pressure from home.

More information on all things heart health can be found on the American Heart Association’s website.