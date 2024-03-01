Price City Schedules Additional Improvements for Desert Wave Pool

While Price City’s Desert Wave Pool just held a grand re-opening for the improvements made to their indoor pool, they are not stopping there. During the Price City Council meeting on Wednesday, a bid was accepted to begin renovations to the wave pool.

Public Works Director Miles Nelson stated that the outdoor pool’s plaster is beginning to crumble at the bottom and it is causing a safety hazard for the community.

Four bids were proposed to the council to re-plaster the Desert Wave Pool. Among those bids were B. Hansen Construction at $343,149, Infinity Pool dba Renu Pool Plastering at $391,882.40, Deep Blue at $408,342, and Mid America at $553,825.

After hearing from the supplied references, the council decided to grant B. Hansen Construction the bid to begin moving forward on plastering the pool.

“We were focused on getting the best job done for the longevity use of it while getting the best price for the city,” said councilman Tanner Richardson.

Nelson concluded that the plastering of the pool is a much-needed project. “We are going to move right away on this project.”