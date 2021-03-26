Price City Library Gains 2 New Board Members

One of the first agenda items tackled at Wednesday’s Price City Council meeting was the oath of office ceremony for the newest Price City Library Board members.

While there are three new members to the board, only two were able to be in attendance. Price City Fire Chief Fitzgerald Petersen was joined by Lanis Ogilvie for the oath of office ceremony.

The duo was invited to the podium by Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos while Price City Recorder Sherrie Gordon presented the oath. The third member, Madalyn Johnson, will need to be sworn-in at a later date.

These positions are three-year terms and those that applied were informed that they would need to have an interest in maintaining library services, establishing the policies for operation and the general implementation of the mission of the library. Applicants were also informed they must be 16 or older.

Following the oath of office, the new board members gave their signatures to Gordon and were officially welcomed to serve for the Price City Library.

“Thank you for serving on the board,” concluded Mayor Kourianos.