Price Police Officers Aid in Delivering Newborn

Law enforcement often responds to calls that are dire, unfortunate situations. On March 27, the Price City Police Department, Price City Fire Department and the Carbon County Ambulance were dispatched to a joyous situation.

This particular call was regarding a female in labor. Officer Safley was the first to arrive on scene and, upon arrival, discovered that the mother was in active labor. Sgt. Sackett then arrived a short time later and just moments after, the two assisted the father in delivering the baby girl into the world.

Medical personnel also arrived at the scene and provided further assistance before transporting the mom and baby to Castleview Hospital. It was reported that mother and baby are doing well and the Price City Police Department stated that it was a job well done by all involved.