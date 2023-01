The City of Green River will hold a public auction on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Green River City Shop, 545 West Main Street, Green River, UT beginning at 1:00 p.m. Information on the vehicles and equipment can be found on the city web site www.greenriverutah.com. For any other questions contact City Office at 435-564-3448.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 11, 2023.