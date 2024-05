PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE: is hereby given that the Elmo Town Council will hold a public hearing on the 14th of May 2024 at 7:30 p.m., in the Elmo Town Hall, Elmo, Utah.

The Agenda for the meeting is as follows:

Budget for 2025

Dated – April 22nd 2024

By Gabbe Brotherson – Clerk

Published in the ETV Newspaper May 1 and May 8, 2024.