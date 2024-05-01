REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Carbon School District is now accepting proposals for replacement of classroom carpets in its school buildings. Project will include removal of old carpet and installation of new high-quality and durable Shaw carpet tiles.

Submit detailed proposals, costs, and timelines by May 17, 2024. Evaluation based on quality, cost, timeline, experience, and references. Selected vendors must provide insurance and bonding.

For full RFP including submittal instructions contact

CSD Facilities and Maintenance Department:

Phone: 435-637-1732

Email: berryman@carbonschools.org

Contact: Wendy Berryman

Published in the ETV Newspaper May 1, May 8 and May 15, 2024.