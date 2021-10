PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, on October 22, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Utah Self Storage, 351 East 600 South Price, Utah will be disposing of items contained in the following storage units:

165 – Michael Adams, Washer, Dryer, Freezer, Misc

179 – Peggy Ford Bensen, Clothes, Boxes, Misc

239 – Jeff Vigil, Misc Furniture

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 6 and October 13, 2021.