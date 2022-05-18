PUBLIC NOTICE

The Emery County Special Service District #1 will hold a Public Hearing on June 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. during a Regularly Scheduled Emery County Special Service District # 1 Meeting in order to amend the 2022 budget to accommodate, The Emergency Repair of West Huntington Dip Project. This Public Hearing will occur during the Regularly Scheduled Emery County Special Service District # 1 Meeting at 10:00 a.m. on June 13, 2022, in the Box Room of the Emery County Administration Building located at 75 E Main Street, Castle Dale. Join us for this public hearing.

Published in the ETV Newspaper May 18 and May 25, 2022.