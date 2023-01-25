MenuMenu

PUBLIC NOTICE – 2023 MEETING SCHEDULES

Notice is hereby given that Orangeville City will hold their official City Council meetings at Orangeville City Hall, 25 North Main, on the second Thursday of each month during the year 2023. Meetings will start promptly at 7:00 p.m. on the following:

January 12      April 13       July 13              October 12

February 9      May 11        August 10         November 9

March 9          June 8          September 14   December 14

Youth City Council will hold their official meetings on the first Thursday of every month for the year 2022. Meetings will start promptly at 5:00 p.m. on the following dates:

January 5        April 6          July 6                 October 5

February 2      May 4           August 3            November 2

March 2          June 1           September 7      December 7

Planning & Zoning will hold their official meetings on the first Thursday of every month for the year 2022. Meetings will start promptly at 7:00 p.m. on the following dates:

January 5        April 6           July 6                 October 5

February 2      May 4            August 3            November 2

March 2          June 1            September 7      December 7

All meetings are open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend. Anyone wishing to be placed on the agenda for any of the above-mentioned meetings may do so by calling for an appointment at City Office no later than the Thursday preceding the scheduled meeting.

Tasha Jewkes
City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 25 and February 1, 2023.
