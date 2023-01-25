PUBLIC NOTICE – 2023 MEETING SCHEDULES

Notice is hereby given that Orangeville City will hold their official City Council meetings at Orangeville City Hall, 25 North Main, on the second Thursday of each month during the year 2023. Meetings will start promptly at 7:00 p.m. on the following:

January 12 April 13 July 13 October 12

February 9 May 11 August 10 November 9

March 9 June 8 September 14 December 14

Youth City Council will hold their official meetings on the first Thursday of every month for the year 2022. Meetings will start promptly at 5:00 p.m. on the following dates:

January 5 April 6 July 6 October 5

February 2 May 4 August 3 November 2

March 2 June 1 September 7 December 7

Planning & Zoning will hold their official meetings on the first Thursday of every month for the year 2022. Meetings will start promptly at 7:00 p.m. on the following dates:

January 5 April 6 July 6 October 5

February 2 May 4 August 3 November 2

March 2 June 1 September 7 December 7

All meetings are open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend. Anyone wishing to be placed on the agenda for any of the above-mentioned meetings may do so by calling for an appointment at City Office no later than the Thursday preceding the scheduled meeting.

Tasha Jewkes

City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 25 and February 1, 2023.