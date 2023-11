PUBLIC NOTICE

The San Rafael Special Service District is seeking qualified bids for fiscal management services of the District. For full RFP details please email maeganc@emery.utah.gov Submitted proposals shall be emailed to maeganc@emery.utah.gov no later than the end of business, 5:00 pm, on Friday, November 17, 2023. Proposal shall be opened and read aloud in a regularly scheduled San Rafael Special Service District Board Meeting on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 2:00pm

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 1 and November 8, 2023.