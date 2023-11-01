PUBLIC NOTICE – BOARD VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENTS

Carbon County is currently seeking applications to fill one vacancy on the following board for term beginning January 1, 2023:

COMMUNITY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT (CED) ADVISORY BOARD

Number of Vacancies: One

Positions: Private-sector representative

The Board of County Commissioners appoints members to participate on a number of boards and committees which advise and assist governing County programs. Serving on an appointed board or committee is a great way to learn more about how local government works and participate in decisions that affect you and the community. Various boards also advise the County Commissioners on service priorities, how to distribute available resources, and how to improve collaboration with communities within the County.

The Community Economic Development Advisory Board is looking to fill one vacancy. This representative must be a private-sector representative, and shall assist and advise the county legislative body on: 1) applying for a Rural County Grant; 2) what projects should be funded by grant money provided to a rural county under the program; and 3) preparing reporting requirements for grant money received by a rural county under the program. This is a volunteer position.

If you are interested in serving Carbon County and would like to be considered for appointment to fill this vacancy, please complete and submit the application form that is available on the Carbon County website at https://www.carbonutah.com/government/boards-committees/, or from the Commission Secretary by emailing geni.hawk@carbon.utah.gov. If you have any questions or would like more information concerning this position, please feel free to contact the Commission office at 435-636-3226.

Applications are due December 5, 2023. Appointment will take place at the December 6, 2023 regular commission meeting.

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 1, November 8 and November 15, 2023.