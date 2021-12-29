REQUEST FOR BIDS

Request for Submittal/Bid for Abatement of Asbestos; fire doors, vinyl tile and mastic, TSI, ceiling tile, roofing, sheetrock, HVAC sealant.

Emery School District is now accepting submittals/bids for the abatement. Work to begin on May 30, 2022 as directed by Owner and to be completed ASAP for demolition. Must field verify measurements, locations, and types of ACM. Mandatory walk through is required. Emery School District will host a walk through on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Ferron Elementary; 125 W Mill Rd, Ferron, Utah. Attendance at this walkthrough is preferred, but all bidders must have completed a walkthrough with ECSD Maintenance personnel prior to the bid deadline.

Bid opening will be January 19, 2022, 8:00 a.m., at the Emery School District Board Office at 120 North Main in Huntington, Utah

Proposal(s) may be mailed, delivered, or faxed to Kerry Lake, Building Construction & Facilities Supervisor. Proposals must be received on or before January 18, 2022 at 4 p.m. Emery School District reserves the right to reject any or all submittals/bids or to waive any formality or technicality in any submittal/bid in the interest of the School District.

Questions and Bids may be directed to:

Kerry Lake, Building Construction Supervisor

Emery County School District

Phone: (435) 381-5280

Cell: (435) 749-2555

FAX: (435) 381-5684

100% Material Payment, Performance Bond and 5% Bid Bond is required.

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 29, 2021 and January 5, 2022.