Records Broken at Eastern Utah Championship *Photo Gallery*

Emery and Green River, along with eight other schools, met at Carbon High for the Eastern Utah Championship on Friday.

The Lady Dinos continue to rack up points and took another meet with a score of 188. Union came in second with 136 points followed by Uintah in third with 74 points. The Spartans finished in fifth with 38 points while the Pirates took eighth with 13 points.

Carbon’s 4×100 team not only took first but also set a new meet record. Eminie Elliott (CHS) won the 100 hurdles with Bethany Justice (EHS) in fourth. Beverly Lancaster (CHS) ended in first in the 1600 with Sophia Taylor (CHS) in third and Addie Lester (EHS) in fourth.

Justice later took second in the 300 hurdles. In the 800, Dinos teammates Makenna Blanc and Lancaster took second and third, respectively. Haylee Prescott took first in the high jump with Dino teammate SayDee Johnson in third.

Kayla Lee (CHS) took first in shot put. Lady Pirate Jeni Keener took first in the javelin with Haley Guymon (EHS) in third. Prescott led the Dino charge in the long jump, taking second with Elizabeth Marshall in third, Elliott in fourth and Johnson in fifth.

Carbon dominated the 3200 once again with Lancaster in second, Taylor in third, Ambree Jones in fourth and Erin Stromness in fifth. Prescott took third in the 200 while Eva Grimaldo (CHS) ended in third in the discus.

The Dinos also fared well on the boys’ side, taking second with 104.5 points. Union ended on top with 141 points while Emery took fourth with 79 points.

In a much anticipated and close showdown, Emery’s Treven Brazier topped Carbon’s Ryker Childs in the 100 meter by four hundredths of a second. Brazier narrowly beat out Childs once more in the 300 hurdles for first and second place, respectively.

Brazier grabbed his third, first-place finish in the 200. All three of his first-place finishes set new meet records. Childs was able to find first place in the 110 hurdles and set a new meet record as well. He also took second in the long jump.

Bryar Meccariello (EHS) took first in the 800 as did Jaxton Lake (EHS) in discus and shot put while Maddox Christman (EHS) ended in third in shot put.

Easton Humes (CHS) took second in the 1600 with Kobe Cruz (CHS) in third. Cruz also took third in the 3200 while freshman Camden Larsen (EHS) ended in fifth. Bowden Robinson (CHS) ended in fourth in javelin while Caleb Winfree (CHS) also took fourth in high jump.

Emery is heading to the BYU Invitational this weekend while Carbon has elected to rest and prepare for regionals. Green River will also gear up for its regional competition, which is set for Wednesday, May 12.