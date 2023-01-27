Renaissance Fair Schedules 2023 Return

The Price City Council was visited by Megan Marshall and her knight, Councilman Layne Miller, on Wednesday to give an update on the renaissance fair that is returning in 2023.

Due to the success of the inaugural fair in 2022, the event will be hosted once more in April. However, it will be moved to Washington Park this year to accommodate space.

Marshall stated that she has vendors that are already registering as well as food vendors from throughout the state. She informed the council that there has been a lot of excitement about the fair and they have had a lot of traffic online, with advertisements beginning this week.

According to Marshall, there were about 20 merchants booths and six food vendors last year, and Marshall said she is confident that it will double this year.