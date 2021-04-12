Rep. Albrecht Gives Monthly Report

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

Representative Hawkins Returns Home

After spending almost two months in the hospital battling COVID-19, Representative Jon Hawkins returned home! He is back to walking, eating whole foods and enjoying life again with his family. The House continues to wish him a full recovery and we look forward to once again serving with him. Read more about his fight with COVID-19 and his path to recovery https://www.deseret.com/utah/2021/3/28/22352409/this-utah-lawmaker-almost-died-from-covid-19-now-hes-sharing-his-story-jon-hawkins-legislature

Interim Committee Assignments

The Utah House of Representatives and the Senate announced interim committee assignments for 2021-22. “The success of the legislative session is due in large part to the work we do during the interim,” said Speaker Brad Wilson. “Legislators will spend the next several months thoroughly studying important issues in preparation for next year’s session as we work to address the most critical needs facing our state.”

To view the committee assignments, go to https://house.utah.gov/2021-22-interim-committee-assignments/

COVID-19 Update

All Utahns 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Please be patient and recognize that it may still take a few weeks to get an appointment, as vaccine supplies are limited. To find a vaccine provider or to schedule an appointment, go to https://coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine-distribution/

Governor Signs Final Bills of 2021 General Session

March 25 was the last day for the governor to sign or veto bills passed during the 2021 General Session. Governor Cox is pleased with the results of the Legislature, stating, “Major investments, including historic funding for education, broadband access and double-tracking FrontRunner, will benefit Utahns for generations to come. Utah is poised to emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever.”

The governor signed a total of 464 bills. The full list can be found at https://le.utah.gov/asp/passedbills/passedbills.asp?session=2021GS

Increased Mental Health Resources in Rural Utah

Mental health is affecting Utahns now more than ever. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a dramatic increase in anxiety and depression. To combat the surge, Cambia Health Solutions will donate $1 million to the Huntsman Mental Health Institute, Utah’s largest psychiatric treatment and research center.

This donation will expand the Huntsman Mental Health Institute’s reach across the state to address rural and K-12 school mental health needs. The institute will partner with schools in eight rural counties—Carbon, Washington, Summit, Kane, Garfield, San Juan, Juab, and Iron—to provide backup mental health care to those in need. You can access the Utah Department of Health suicide prevention help at https://utahsuicideprevention.org/suicide-prevention-basics. Help is also available through the SafeUT App.

Infrastructure Funding

The Utah Legislature passed the largest infrastructure investment package in state history! Watch this video to learn more about new projects across the entire state.

Education Funding

This session, the Legislature prioritized education funding. All around, we will provide nearly half a billion dollars of additional money to public education and more than a 9% increase to higher education. Learn more about Utah’s education funding by watching an informative video found at: https://twitter.com/utahhousereps/status/1377713807817023488

State Parks

Outdoor recreation is key to our quality of life. Visitors from around the globe flock to Utah to experience the natural beauty found in our state. Watch the video found at https://twitter.com/utahhousereps/status/1371916807964028933 to learn more about our two new state parks— Utah Raptor State Park and Lost Creek State Park.

Podcast

Check out the House’s latest podcasts! Our latest episodes cover Women’s History Month with Rep. Pierucci, Utah State Parks with Jeff Rasmussen, director of the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation, and tax cuts with Rep. Brooks. Listen at https://open.spotify.com/show/29iEqsEpMk05buAF2hgGvC

Statewide Events:

Don’t miss out on these upcoming statewide events! Click on the link for more information about each event.

Dreamscapes Immersive Art Exhibit (Salt Lake) Now through December Thursday-Sunday

Cedar Saturday Market (Cedar City) Every Saturday

Bulbs and Blooms 2021 Utah’s Botanical Garden (Salt Lake) Now through 5/14

Thanksgiving Point Tulip Festival (Lehi) Now through 5/8

Kanab’s Red Rock ATV Jamboree 4/28-5/1

Tuacahn Amphitheater (St. George) Outdoor theatre shows starting 5/7-10/21

Bear Lake Marathon Trifecta 6/10-6/12

The Beaver Doughboy Triathlon 6/19

Tushar Crusher Bike Race(Beaver) 7/10

Bear Lake Raspberry Days 8/5-8/8

Western Legends Heritage and Music Festival (Kanab) 8/14-8/15

As always, thank you for the opportunity to represent you in the Utah House of Representatives. Please contact me with any questions or concerns by calling or texting me at (435) 979-6578 or by email at carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov.