Rep. Albrecht Reports on Week 5 of Legislative Session

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

Week 5 of the General Session

Five weeks down, two to go before the end of the General Session. I’d like to thank those of you who have reached out to me and expressed your thoughts and concerns. See below for a recap of this past week.

Tour of the Great Salt Lake

Last week, I had the opportunity to take flight in a helicopter tour of the Great Salt Lake given by the Utah National Guard and guides from the Audubon Society. The Great Salt Lake is a defining feature of our geography, culture and environment; however, it is in danger. It was humbling to see firsthand some of the issues facing the Great Salt Lake and gain a better understanding of how these issues affect the lives of all Utahns. It was amazing to see the extent that prolonged drought has had on the Great Salt Lake. There is a lot of work to do here as the lake has receded by over one million acres.

2022 Revenue Numbers

The Governor’s Office, Utah Senate and House of Representatives released revenue numbers for state fiscal year (FY) 2022-23. Utah is leading the nation in economic performance and continues to exceed expectations. Though Utah’s economy is strong, there are significant factors, including federal stimulus wind down, that may dampen revenue gains. Click here to see the full report: house.utah.gov/press-release-governors-office-and-legislature-release-updated-budget-estimates/.

Utah Highway Patrol

I’m grateful for the Utah Highway Patrol and all they do to keep the state and Capitol safe! Last week, the House recognized these officers for their dedication, time and commitment to keeping Utahns safe.

Inflation

Many people are concerned about the amount of federal spending we’ve seen over the past couple of years and the impact it has on inflation. The Legislature, however, is working hard to minimize the impacts of inflation and ensure that the excess in revenue is carefully spent. Watch this short video to learn more: www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMhrp7uOlOw.

Utah Behavior Services/Autism

On Valentine’s Day, I had the opportunity to meet with Utah Behavior Services. They specialize in assisting children and families that are affected by autism. I talked with some of the children about my position in the Legislature.

Rural Educators Meeting

I meet with Rural Educators each Thursday to discuss legislation that impacts schools in rural Utah. One major topic we discussed last week is a full-day kindergarten option for parents. I believe that it is important for parents to have options when it comes to their children’s education.

Status of My Bills

SCR3 – Concurrent Resolution Highlighting Utah’s Rare Earth Mineral Position: This bill has been signed into law by the Governor.

HB46, HB101, HB168: These bills passed the Legislature and are waiting for the Governor’s signature.

HB180 (3 rd Sub), HB215 (2 nd Sub): These bills passed the Senate Transportation and Public Utilities Committee and were placed on the Senate calendar.

HB418 – Grid Resilience Committee: This bill was recently numbered and has a committee assignment next week.

Youth Coalitions on Anti-Tobacco

In addition, I met with youth coalitions from Beaver and Washington County. It was impressive to see the work they have accomplished and their participation in the legislative process.

Farm Bureau Meeting

I met with the Farm Bureau last week to discuss the agricultural issues in Utah. We talked about my legislation affecting rural communities.

High School Arts Winner

Last week, I met with Kira Paskett from Emery County. She is an award winner of the state high school art competition. I enjoyed meeting with her and her parents. I commend the excellence she has achieved in her artwork. She was one of about 300 recognized out of over 1,500 artists.

Bryson Barnes (Milford High/University of Utah)

Last week, I had the pleasure to recognize University of Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes in the House. Bryson graduated from Milford High School and walked on to the Utes football team. He made headlines this season playing in the Rose Bowl after starting quarterback Cam Rising was injured. He made a great contribution in the Utes’ nailbiting loss to Ohio State University.

School Land Trust Program

School Land Trust funds have distributed millions to public schools at no cost to taxpayers. This program has greatly benefited our schools in rural Utah. Please view the information below for the statistics.

I will be keeping you updated throughout the session on important issues that impact your local communities. You can contact me directly by email at carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov. You can also text or call me at (435) 979-6578. My intern is Curtis Sheets, a student at Utah State University Eastern. His email address is csheets@le.utah.gov and his telephone number is (385) 420-3096. I look forward to representing all the needs and interests of rural Utah.