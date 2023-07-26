REQUEST FOR BIDS

The Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) is soliciting sealed bids for the purchase of the following vehicle owned by the SEUHD of Price, Utah. The minimum acceptable bid of the vehicle is as follows:

$7,000 for 2012 Dodge Avenger, 4 Door Sedan – 69,568 miles.

Bid shall have the name, address, phone number and email address of the bidder along with the purchase price that the bidder is willing to pay.

Bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “Vehicle Bid” to: SEUHD, Delia Coss – PO Box 800 Price, UT 84501 or delivered to 149 E 100 S, Price, UT 84501. Email to dcoss@utah.gov. Bid must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023. Bids will be opened on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at the SEUHD, 149 E 100 S, Price, UT.

Each bidder agrees that the vehicle will be sold “as is.” Faxed proposals will not be accepted.

Additional questions should be addressed to Delia Coss at (435) 636-1152 or dcoss@utah.gov.

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 26 and August 2, 2023.