RFP FOR CONCRETE AND LANDSCAPE

Emery County School District is now accepting PROPOSALS for Concrete and Landscaping at the following school(s); Book Cliff Elementary and Green River High.

Mandatory pre-bid walk-through is required. Initial District walk thru will be held on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023, beginning at 10 a.m at Book Cliff Elementary (Green River, Utah) then travel to Green River High School (Green River, Utah). Other dates may be entertained upon request. It is mandatory that contractors attend the June 20th walk through or schedule a walk through prior to the bid date.

Installer must Field Verify All Requirements, Square Footage, Locations, Product code, and Product supplies.

Bid opening will be June 27, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. at Emery County School Maintenance Office in Castle Dale, Utah.

Proposal(s) may be mailed, delivered, or faxed to Wayne Maxfield. Proposals must be received on or before June 26, 2023 at 4 p.m. Emery School District reserves the right to accept or reject any or all submittals or to waive any informality or technicality in any submittal in the interest of the School District. Owner reserves the right to accept or reject any proposal if determined to be in the best interest of the School District.

Questions and Bids may be directed to:

Wayne Maxfield, Building Construction Supervisor

Emery County School District

Phone: (435) 381-5280

Cell: (435) 749-1162

FAX: (435) 381-5684

100% Material Payment, Performance Bond and 5% Bid Bond is required.

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 7 and June 14, 2023.