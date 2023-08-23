Templars Trample Spartans

ETV News Stock Photo

A matchup against region foe Manti on Tuesday ended in the mercy rule being applied for the Lady Spartans. With the Templars up 8-0 by halftime, the game ended in a loss for Emery.

Manti came screaming out of the gates in the first half, connecting on eight goals. The Lady Spartans fought to find their footing, but were unable to net a goal. The Lady Templars added another win in their undefeated season, now sitting at 5-0.

Emery (0-5, 0-3 Region 12) will look for its first win of the season against North Sanpete (2-3, 0-3 Region 12) on Thursday. The Lady Spartans will be on the road for the matchup.