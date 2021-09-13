Early September 11th our Father in Heaven called home one of his greatest disciples. Robert Taylor World left his earthly journey to join his parents and siblings and begin the preparation for those yet to come. After a short, but hard-fought battle, he succumbed to the ravages of chemotherapy surrounded by his wife and children.

Bob, as he was better known to all, was born on June 20, 1938, in Price, Utah. He was the third of three children of Harry and Dora World. Bob grew up in Price and excelled in school and sports and gained a love for cars at a very young age. He custom built several cars but tells the story of his most favorite, a 1956 Pontiac Star Chief. He claims that not only was it the most beautiful car in the area, with custom body work and paint, but was most likely one of the fastest. He would often tell stories of how fast he could make it from Price to Huntington, sometimes in 15 minutes.

He met the love of his life, Patricia Sitterud (daughter of Carl and Revella Sitterud), through his uncle Bruce and was determined to make her his wife. He joined the Air force in 1959 and was married to his best friend Patricia shortly after. He then was stationed in France where his wife joined him a few months later. They had many wonderful adventures in France, learned the language well, of which they are both were still able to speak today. Their first son was born in France while they continued their adventure. Upon returning to Utah, Bob started work at Sperry where he stayed for 35 years as Material Manager. He loved his work there and continued to build his family in Bountiful by adding two more sons and a daughter. After retirement in 1995, he and his beautiful wife moved to Mt Pleasant so they could get out of the city and be closer to their cabin by Electric Lake. He was well known in town as he worked in the local hardware store and helped many people with his skills and knowledge of building and home repair. He and his family built their family cabin by hand, and it has been the source of tremendous amounts of memories for many years. Bob loved lapidary and woodwork. His wood creations were stunning and coveted by all. The amazing shop he created to fulfill his passion for woodwork was the envy of everyone who saw it. He also loved to fish, hunt, camp and take road trips, especially to Bryce Canyon, Capital Reef, and the Hopi reservation. He loved to drive to Ferron for a burger and would drive anywhere for a Pepsi! Bob loved to go to lunch with his friends for their birthdays. He enjoyed serving in the Manti Temple for many years and was proud that he could memorize every word. He always put others first and would always tell you he was fine even in incredibly painful moments just so no one would worry. He never said a mean word or a disparaging comment. All he wanted was for everyone to be kind and cherish each other. Bob lived life to the fullest and was an inspiration to all who knew him. He truly understood what it meant to be an emissary of Christ, the sacrifices it required and the love it would bring. He is now working diligently with Christ and is waiting patiently for his family to join him. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Dora World, his siblings Ron and Larae.

Surviving family members include: wife Pat. Son Robert Taylor World Jr., wife Kim, sons Robert Taylor World 111, Mitchell Maki World. Son Stewart David World, wife Heidi, daughters Alexis Jenna Grant (husband Riley), Karissa Danielle World. Son Troy D World, wife Stephanie, children Caitlynn Loise Jackson (husband Taylor), Baylee Marie World, Kylee Ann Dobitz( husband Conrad), Devan Michael Courtney. Daughter Nichole Lynn Eagar, husband Brad, children Tanner G. Valerio, Breauna Lynn Beckstead, Keaton Scott Beckstead and Kenedee Nichole Beckstead.

Funeral Service will be held at Mt Pleasant 2nd Ward Chapel (295 South, State Streett) on September 18, 2021 at 11:00 am. With interment at Orangeville cemetery.