Robert Wells Moffitt, 88 years old, passed away November 3, 2021, in Mesquite, Nevada. He was born March 25, 1933, to Bryant Andrew Moffitt and Rhea Reid in Orangeville, Utah. Bob had three sisters, Lorna, Beth, and Joan and one brother, Reid. They grew up in Orangeville with their mother, after losing their father when Bob was 11 years old.

Bob had completed his freshman year at Utah State College when he married the love of his life, Connie Rae Van Buren, on June 3, 1953, in the Manti Temple. Bob and Connie lived in Orangeville when their first child, Barbara (Bobbie), was born the following March. Three years later, in July, Molly was born and a year and a half later, Clark was born in January. Their family was complete.

Bob went to work for Utah Power and Light Company in lines and services in Price, Utah. He was then selected for a position at the Carbon Power Plant. Almost as soon as he completed building a house in Orangeville for his family, he accepted a position in Kemmerer, Wyoming, where he eventually became a control room operator for the Naughton Power Plant.

Bob enjoyed spending time in the outdoors fishing, hunting, camping and riding snowmobiles. He volunteered for the Search and Rescue and even tried his hand once at raising pigs! He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served as the ward clerk for several years while living in Kemmerer. One of Bob’s favorite words was “Copacetic.” When asked what the meaning of that word was, his reply was always, “Plum, level, and true,” which is how Bob lived his life.

In 1972, Bob moved his family to Ogden, Utah, where he worked at the Little Mountain Power Plant. Bob and Connie made many lifelong friends while in Ogden and loved their nearly 50 years spent there. They loved to dance together, especially the Jitterbug, but on Friday nights at the Ogden Elks Lodge, you could find Bob dancing with the ladies whose husbands weren’t as light on their feet as he was. On weekends in the fall, you could hear him shout, “Sack the Quarterback NOW” at the Weber State football games, where everyone in the stands knew and loved him.

After 35 years of dedicated service to the power company, Bob and Connie hit the road in their motorhome, visiting every state in the continental United States. They made lifelong memories of all the places they visited and would talk about these good times for years to come.

Bob loved his family more than anything else and always wanted the “kids” around. He and Connie spent their summers at their home in Garden City, Utah. Their children, and now their grandchildren, have carried on that tradition by purchasing homes near their home. Weekends at the lake are full of family time because, after all, “Where there’s heart room there’s house room.” Bob and Connie spent the last 4 winters as snowbirds in Mesquite, Nevada, passing time in the sunshine and watching cowboy shows on TV.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, sisters and brother, and great grandson Keifer Deamer. He is leaving behind his wife Connie, his three children Bobbie (Richard) Hymas, Molly (Dennis) Landrie, Clark (Vickie) Moffitt, grandchildren Jessica (Brandon) Rogers, Jaclyn (Brendan) Dahl, Tyler (Tori) Deamer, Parker Deamer, Zachary (Gabe) Moffitt, Sara Moffitt, Joshua Landrie, Heather (John) Love, Phillip Moelter, Rissie Carson Moelter, Charles “Chuck” Moelter, Steven (Brittany) Moelter, and Camden (Allysa) McArthur, 29 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly and will miss him greatly.

Bob’s family would like to thank Atlas Hospice (Kylie and Natalie) in Garden City, Mesa View Hospice in Mesquite, and all the wonderful Resident’s Assistants and Med Techs at Mesa Valley Estates in Mesquite. Your kindness is immeasurable.

