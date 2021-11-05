FFA Students Petition Emery School Board for Farm

By Robin Hunt

Teacher Kent Nelson and a large group of FFA students presented a plan to the Emery School Board during its meeting in Green River on Wednesday evening. They petitioned that property that is currently not being used be converted into a FFA farm for Green River High School.

Green River FFA President Jo Vollmer presented the plan to the board for the construction of the farm. This plan included greenhouses, an arena, wheel line, corrals and more. He suggested that the construction classes construct the greenhouses and that the welding classes weld the fence.

“I think we should approve the project,” board member Royd Hatt stated. “And then your next steps would be to secure funding and establish phases for completion.”

After some discussion, the board ultimately approved the property to be used for the FFA farm project.

The meeting also covered the Book Cliff Elementary expansion project, which is nearly complete. The board and the community had a chance to view the expansion during an open house on Tuesday evening.

Westland Construction then spoke of the Emery High School facility updates. They highlighted the baseball field and the feature walls for the dugouts, which are under construction. They then reported on the progress of Ferron Elementary.

Next, the EHS automotive program received approval for out-of-state travel to Farmington, New Mexico for a competition. The district is working on an eight-passenger vehicle so that the entire automotive group can participate in the competition.

The new hires within the district were also approved. The next meeting of the Emery School Board will be on Dec. 1.