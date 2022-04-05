Robinson Shatters School Record

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos continued their track and field season at the Juab Invitational this past weekend. One of the main storylines from the day came when Bowden Robinson not only took first place in javelin, but broke the school record with a 182′ 1″ throw. He out threw his competition by nearly 35 feet.

Although the Dinos were down several athletes, they continued to compete and reached the top three in both the boys’ and girls’ standings. Delta ended on top in the boys’ with 134 points. Carbon came in second with 119 points followed by Juab with 103 points.

Kobe Cruz took first by over six seconds in the 1600 while Braxton Ware came in fourth. Ware then took third in the 800 with Cruz in fourth. Ware continued to improve his standing by finishing in second place in the 3200. Freshman Traxton Jewkes took first in the high jump with another six foot leap.

After Robinson took first in javelin, he followed that up with another first-place finish in shot put. Bradley Wood came in second with Nathan Morley in fourth. Easton Humes ended in third in the 400 as did Carson Shepherd in discus.

The Lady Dinos came in third (96) while Salem Hills (124.5) finished in first with Delta (103.5) in second. In the 3200, Lindsie Fausett came in second with Ambree Jones in third. Haylee Prescott finished in second in the high and long jump, third in the 400 and fourth in the 200.

Eminie Elliot came in fourth in the 100 and long jump while Lindsey Jespersen came in fourth in the 300. In the throws, Haley Garrish took fourth in the shot put and fifth in discus. For full results from the invitational, please click here.

Up next, Carbon will head to the Uintah Invite on Saturday.