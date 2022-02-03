Rocky Mountain Power is Asking Customers to Lend a Hand to People in Need This Winter

Rocky Mountain Power is calling on customers to Lend a Hand in helping low-income families stay warm during the cold weather months

Press Release

This month, Rocky Mountain Power is offering a simple way for Utahns to help struggling families stay warm and safe during the winter.

The company will add $2 for every dollar donated by customers, up to $120,000, to the Lend a Hand Program, which helps limited-income customers keep their homes warm and their lights on. In 2021, the program raised a total of $224,125.

In 2020, Rocky Mountain Power donations helped hundreds of people in need throughout the company’s service areas in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming.

“We are very grateful to our customers who generously support this wonderful program,” said Rocky Mountain Power community relations director Lucky Morse. “The donations help working families, seniors and disabled individuals throughout our community.”

Lend a Hand contribution envelopes will be included for customers who receive their monthly bill by mail. Those who pay electronically can request a donation envelope and send a check or enroll in the fixed donation program.

The Lend a Hand program allows customers to contribute any dollar amount, starting at $1 per month, which is then added to their monthly bill. Rocky Mountain Power will also match fixed donations 2-for-1. Customers can enroll and/or request a contribution envelope by calling 1-888-221-7070.

Every contribution is forwarded directly to the Salvation Army, which confirms recipient eligibility and distributes funds to customers who qualify.

Customers in need of assistance can also call Rocky Mountain Power at 1-888-221-7070 to receive help with payment plans or to be connected with other agencies that may be able to address their individual needs.