1962 – 2022

On September 13, 2022 we lost a very special member of our family. “Rocky” Norman Rhodes was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 22, 1962 to Clark “Rocky” Merle and Norma Cremona Boren Rhodes.

Beneath Rocky’s mischievous smile, laid a heart of gold. He was a very caring, giving and sharing person with whatever he had. Rocky could always be heard whistling or making everyone laugh with his jokes and great sense of humor, even with his medical issues.

Rocky followed the trade of his father and brothers, as an auto mechanic and auto body repairman. He had a love of Harley motorcycles.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Gale R. “Dusty” Rhoades, sister La Rayne Howa Esplin, and nephew, Lonnie R. Howa; and survived by the love of his life, Patsy Evans Rhodes; daughter Shantel (Christian) Noyola, (2) grandchildren: Athena, Calliope, Magna, UT; son Christopher Nicholas (Debbi) Rhodes, (3) grandchildren: Kejion, Jevon, Iven, (1) great-grandchild, Aiko, Twin Falls, ID; siblings: Donald Rhodes, Murray, UT, Carol (Gordy)Brown, W.Bntfl, UT, Judy (Kyle) Sizemore, Fruitland, UT, Ted (Norma) Rhodes, Etna, CA; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Rocky will be deeply missed by his family and friends he loved, and loved him very much.

A service will be held October 2, 2022, at Valley View Mortuary, from 4-6 pm, 4335 W. 4100 So., WVC. Burial October 3, 2022 at 12:00 noon, in Ferron, UT.