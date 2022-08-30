Salas’ Lead Grows

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Region 12 continued its season at The Oaks on Thursday afternoon. Just like the first two meets, Carbon’s Bode Salas led the group with a 72.

As a team, however, the Dinos came in second place with a score of 318. Richfield remained on top with its 309 round. Coming in third was Grand with 352 while Canyon View beat out Emery 366-371 for fourth place.

The scoring Dinos included Rydge Butler (80), Kyler Clark (81) and Cole Callahan (85). Emery had a new team leader in Kade Larsen with an 89. He was followed by Joey Leonard (90), Dempsey Toomer (95) and three Spartans with a 97.

The teams will next travel to Richfield to play at Cove View on Wednesday. Below is the Region 12 table through three matches.