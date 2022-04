Mason is the 13-year-old son of Tisha and Justin Thornley of Clawson. He participates in cross country, wrestling, track and honor society. His favorite class is woodshop because he is excited to learn to build things. He loves to ride dirt bikes, play baseball, wrestle and show goats and lambs. In the future, he would like to go to school to become an orthodontist. He doesn’t really like running, but he does cross country anyways. He plays baseball all summer and wrestles during the winter.