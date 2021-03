Acelyn is the daughter of Heidi and Ethan Migliori of Ferron. She participates in volleyball, quiz bowl and honor society. Her favorite classes are math, band and science. She enjoys reading, camping, hiking and playing fun activities with her family. In the future, she would like to go to college and go on a mission and she would love to be a mom. She likes sewing, cooking, biking and boating with family and friends.