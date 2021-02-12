Search Warrant Leads to Arrest of Two in Wellington

Wellington City Police Department Press Release

Last night, Wellington City Police Department and Adult Probation and Parole executed another search warrant in Wellington. 1 adult female and 1 adult male were arrested and booked into Carbon County Jail for Possession of Heroin, Methamphetamine, and Drug Paraphernalia. Also during the search of the residence it was found that raw sewage was running and backed up in the basement of the residence.

The Eastern Utah Health Department was notified and will conduct their investigation. Both individuals are innocent until proven guilty and the case will be screened by the Carbon County Attorney’s Office and also Wellington City Attorney. I would like to thank all the AP&P Agents and Sergeant Kelly Maynes for their hard work and professionalism while working in such unfavorable conditions!