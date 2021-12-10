Second Half Dooms Dinos

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos had a tough test on Wednesday night as they headed to play the undefeated Hawks. The first quarter was extremely close as the teams traded points. Carbon trailed 13-12 at the end, but ripped off an 8-0 run to go up 20-13 to start the second quarter. North Sanpete answered with a run of its own to tie the game back up at 20 apiece. Hanging tough, the Dinos won the final minutes to take a 25-22 lead into half.

Carbon maintained its lead for much of the third quarter until the Hawks knotted it up once more at 32. Between the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarters, North Sanpete scored 11 unanswered points to go up 41-32. The Dinos cut it back to six (43-37), but the Hawks scored the next eight points to put the game away. North Sanpete remained unbeaten by a score of 58-41.

The Dinos struggled shooting the ball, especially in the second half. Carbon finished 30 percent shooing on the night, while Jackson Griffeth (14) and Jordan Fossat (10) were the only players to score double-digits. Shooting woes combined with the 19 team turnovers ultimately took the Dinos out of the game.

While the Dinos do not have a lot of experience together as a whole, they are hoping to grab some wins while they work through their growing pains. The next opportunity to do just that will be next Wednesday when Carbon (3-4) will travel to play South Summit (3-3).