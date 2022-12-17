Second Half Lifts Lady Spartans

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

Emery ventured around the mountain on Thursday to face off with the Lady Hawks. The opening of the contest was slow for each party as North Sanpete gained a slight edge, 9-7, after one quarter.

The Spartans picked up the tempo in the following period, but so did the Hawks. Emery would double its score to pull within one by halftime, 22-21.

The momentum continued to build in the final half as the Lady Spartans found their groove. They went on a massive 19-6 run to take control of the game. In the end, Emery scored 37 points in the last 16 minutes to defeat the Hawks 58-42.

Sophomore Kali Jensen led the scoring with 15 points while Karleigh Stilson was extremely efficient, going 4-5 from the floor for 10 points. Also in double digits was Alex Mortensen with 10 points of her own to go along with a team-high seven rebounds.

Two different players, Katelyn Nielson and Makaila Peacock, accumulated four assists on the night. The former also added eight points in the comeback win.

Aiding in the effort was Emery’s 10 steals by seven different teammates. The Spartans also took care of the ball, only committing nine turnovers.

Up next, Emery (6-3) will return on the road to face Provo (2-4) on Tuesday at noon.